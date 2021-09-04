Rashica ready to hit the heights at City

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 4, 2021

Daniel Farke is tipping Milot Rashica for lift-off at Norwich City.

The Kosovan international is set to be in action for his country on Sunday, when they take on Greece in a World Cup qualifier - which could pitch him against club mates Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis.

The 25-year-old missed Kosovo’s 1-0 win over Georgia on Thursday due to Premier League Covid ‘red list’ travel restrictions.

Rashica is a key part of Farke’s plans for the Premier League return against Arsenal, after starting all three of the opening top flight games.

The big money summer signing from Werder Bremen was recruited to help fill the creative hole left by Emi Buendia.

Farke is keen to avoid heaping that type of pressure on the attacker, but felt his eye-catching display against Leicester was a step forward.

“We don’t have to speak about his potential or why he is so highly rated,” said the City chief. “He just needed to work on his fitness level and it was definitely the best game of his three and showed why we wanted to sign him. I am sure he will be off the mark soon in terms of assists and goals.

“Emi was a key player for us. One of our best players and I didn’t want to sell him but in doing so we could bring in all these other players. This money has allowed us to do a lot of business.

"Emi’s big wish was to have this opportunity, but we have developed the squad in other positions and that is a smart way of doing it.”

Rashica was the costliest signing of a record window for the Canaries, but Farke now needs to translate that business into Premier League progress on the pitch after three defeats.

“The pressure is there every game in this league. Whether that is Liverpool or Manchester City or Arsenal,” he said. “These first six weeks were always going to be difficult after a disrupted pre-season.

"If we now have a good September we will need to keep going, because the pressure will still be on in October and November.

“To become established in the Premier League as a self-funded club is a big task and explains why we have struggled to find that consistency in the last few years.

"But since I was here we have had that consistency to finish in the top 26. Two titles, two Premier League seasons. Now the next step is to establish ourselves at this level.

“We want to give it a real go. I have been encouraged by performances, we would have liked some points but we will work our socks off. There is no guarantee but my gut is we will have a chance.”