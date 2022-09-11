Rashica ticks all the boxes for Gala boss

Interview

Milot Rashica’s goal threat is one of the key factors why Galatasaray swooped for the Norwich City wide player.

The Kosovan could make his debut for the Turkish heavyweights on Sunday night, away to Kasimpasa in the Super Lig, after sealing a season long loan.

The out-of-favour Rashica joined the Istanbul club on a busy deadline day in Turkey, alongside high-profile duo Juan Mata and Mauro Icardi.

Gala’s official site confirmed the 22-time domestic champions have not paid a loan fee to the Canaries, but will commit €1.5m (net) in wages for Rashica.

Head coach Okan Buruk predicts the 26-year-old will make his mark, despite two goals in 40 appearances during his Carrow Road spell.

“Milot Rashica is a player who can play all four positions. A player with quickness, going straight to goal. He also played as a striker for Werder Bremen,” Buruk told his club’s official site. “The incoming players are very high quality.

"We do character analysis before bringing the players here. We have a lot of acquaintances everywhere, in every country. We receive information about him from the player's former coach or former team mate.

“Our incoming friends will gradually enter the team. We want a competitive environment, with alternatives in each position. We think that we are doing the right things in the current structure. I hope we will get the reward for this.”

Rashica trained with his new team mates for the first time on Friday, and the attacker is in good company with two of his fellow arrivals.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United ace Mata was part of the all-conquering Spanish squad who won the World Cup and European Championships. While Icardi is an Argentine international who has played for PSG and Inter.

“We've always heard good things about both Icardi and Mata. Their professionalism, their behaviour in the team, needless to say their quality. Proven players,” said Buruk. “I asked them how they were physically (when they arrived).

"Juan did not join team practice but worked individually. He will need some time. Mauro spent the beginning of the session with the team, then worked separately. We think they will contribute to our team.”



