'Happy to be in Istanbul' - Rashica arrives in Turkey as Galatasaray confirm loan talks

Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks over the loan signing of Norwich City winger Milot Rashica.

The 26-year-old has landed in the Turkish capital overnight as he looks to finalise the temporary move away from Carrow Road.

In a statement released on their official channels, the 22-time Turkish champions confirmed they are in talks to sign Rashica: 'Official negotiations have started with the football player and his club, Norwich City Football Club, regarding the temporary transfer of professional football player Milot Rashica to our club.'

Galatasaray have also signed former Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi as they look to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season.

Speaking to press after landing in Istanbul in the early hours of this morning, Rashica expressed his excitement at the challenge to come.

“I am very happy to come to Istanbul. I have been to Istanbul before. It is very nice to be in Galatasaray,” he told reporters, as quoted by Tele 1.

Rashica has been omitted from the Canaries' last three matchday squads after making a slow start to life in the Championship.

One assist to tee up Max Aarons' equaliser against Wigan remains his only attacking contribution since relegation from the Premier League.

Norwich spent a near £9million to bring him to Carrow Road from Werder Bremen ahead of their Premier League pursuit last summer, but the Kosovan has scored just one league goal and struggled to find consistency since arriving in Norfolk.

Despite the transfer window in England closing last Thursday, Turkish clubs have until tonight (Thursday) to finalise their business for the season.

Speaking about Rashica last month, City boss Dean Smith confirmed that the winger was short on confidence but expected him to play a key role in the club's Championship promotion push.

"He's a little bit low on confidence at the moment, as players can be. He's got the one assist for Max (Aarons') goal against Wigan, but he signed as a big money signing in the Premier League and he wants to be playing at the highest level.

"Being in the Championship, he expects more of himself at the moment, and he's working hard at that," Smith said. "There's no question about his attitude and desire to be a top player and we're helping him do that.

"Milot is one of those players who hasn't been at this level before. It's Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, but he came back focused."