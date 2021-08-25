City winger may be prevented from representing country

Video

Published: 1:42 PM August 25, 2021

Milot Rashica may not be permitted to represent Kosovo during the upcoming international break. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica could be prevented from joining up with Kosovo during the upcoming international break.

The Premier League have announced that clubs have reluctantly but unanimously agreed not to release players set to be involved for sides who will play in red-listed countries during the upcoming break.

Over 60 players from 19 top-flight clubs will be affected, including City winger Rashica with Kosovo set to face Georgia - which currently finds itself on the United Kingdom's red list due to a high coronavirus rate.

City duo Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis are set to play Kosovo after their trip to Georgia, but with the game set to take place in Prishtina, they will not be forced to quarantine.

Despite negotiations with both Fifa and the government, no exemption will be made for Premier League players to avoid quarantine, meaning they would have to self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved hotel upon arrival back to the UK.

That would, according to the Premier League, significantly impact the fitness of players and would see them miss out on two Premier League match rounds and the third round of the EFL Cup.

As things stand, that would see Rashica barred from linking up with his international teammates, but the statement from the Premier League insist they remain open to solutions.

No other City players are set to be affected, with Cuba not playing any fixtures during the upcoming hiatus. Onel Hernandez wouldn't have been available for his country due to the stance being taken by top-flight clubs.

Rashica will remain at the club's Colney base during the break as things currently stand.

Onel Hernandez would also have been prevented from playing for Cuba - but they aren't playing in the upcoming international break. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The most high profile player affected is Liverpool's Mo Salah, who is unable to play for Egypt. Former City attacker Emi Buendia will also miss out on his first Argentina cap due to the country featuring on the red list.

Speaking about the clubs' decision, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned. However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

"Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions."