'I could hear my new song' - Rashica loving life at City

Fan favourite Milot Rashica is determined to play a big part in Norwich City's Premier League survival quest.

Rashica has caught the eye with two vibrant displays under new boss Dean Smith, and will be a key figure in Tuesday night's latest trip to relegation rivals Newcastle United.

The Kosovan international was serenaded by the Carrow Road home support and got a standing ovation when he was substituted in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Wolves.

“I could hear my new song,” he said. “At first, I didn’t understand because I was focusing on the game, but I’ve seen it later on social media.

“It’s been an amazing welcome until now. You can feel it even from outside the stadium and outside the football club. Everyone in the city lives for this club, so they deserve for us to give everything for them.

"As long as I’m playing and training with these guys, it makes it easier because I am fit and can adjust to the tempo, but it was a big challenge at first.

“Against Wolves, it was a very good game from all the team. We fought, helped each other and did everything together. In the end, we took one point but deserved to take three, so that’s why we felt a bit bad after the game.

“It was a game that we showed we did everything to win, but we take one point and are looking forward. The only thing that is missing for me and the team is more goals and assists, but as long as we keep winning points and play good games, it doesn’t really matter who scores.”

Rashica, speaking to the club's official site, is in no doubt City have the quality to stay up ahead of a big night on Tyneside.

“We were always confident that we are good enough and have the quality in this team to stay in the league,” he said. “The start wasn’t good but it’s a long season and I believe that we will do it.

“It’s always good to have some pressure. After the last good game we had, we’ll go there and try to do our job to come back with three points.

“There are no easy games, it doesn’t matter if the team is last or first. There are surprises every week in the Premier League.

“I think every week is a must-win because of the position we’re in.”



