Rashica striving for further improvement despite fan award

Published: 3:03 PM September 10, 2021

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is searching for further improvement despite being named as player of the month for August. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Milot Rashica is promising both collective and individual improvement despite a bright start to his career as a Norwich City player.

The tricky Kosovan winger has been voted as the Canaries' player of the month for August by supporters but is hoping to kick on further in the coming weeks.

Rashica, who signed for City from German side Werder Bremen this summer in a deal close to the club record, was a real bright spark in their defeat to Leicester and looks to be a player who can cause problems for opposition defences this season.

His arrival was designed to help fill the creative void left by Emi Buendia, who departed Carrow Road to join Aston Villa in a deal worth an initial £33million.

Despite a pointless start for City so far, fans have voted for Rashica to be named player of the month for August for his performances in the Premier League.

Rashica is a key part of Farke’s plans for the Premier League and started all three of the opening top flight games. City's boss has backed his summer signing to hit the heights at Carrow Road.

The 24-year-old is also targeting further improvement and believes there is plenty more to come from him and Norwich as a whole.

"I think (my performances) were okay, but I am trying to understand how the team plays and I am giving everything in the training and in the games.

Daniel Farke has backed Milot Rashica to hit the heights at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I think I am on the right way and, as you can see, to play with these players and this team, it is easier because they make it easier for me. They help me a lot not just inside of the pitch but outside as well," he told the Canaries' official website.

"There are no easy game here, especially at the start, but as you can see game by game we are playing well and especially in the last home game.

"I think, if not three points, we should have at least taken one point from that match because we gave everything until the last moment and we even scored the goal (an equaliser that was ruled out for offside). We were just a little bit unlucky, but game by game we are creating more chances and trying to play our football."

