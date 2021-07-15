City's patience paid off to land Rashica

Video

Published: 6:00 PM July 15, 2021

Norwich City played the long game to snare Milot Rashica.

The Kosovan international is the Canaries' headline signing ahead of the Premier League kick-off, after a summer move from Werder Bremen that could end up as a club record.

The 25-year-old attacker was heavily touted as a target for big-spending Aston Villa just 12 months ago, but City’s long held interest paid off.

“I think they were interested from the beginning,” he said. “We had some contacts before this summer and now I saw they were really interested in me I didn’t have a lot to think about. I also had a good talk with the coach. He explained to me the style of play the team likes and it can be a very good fit for me.

"How last season went in Germany, and the team with Bremen, we had some problems and I had some injuries as well so it felt like this was the right time to move on and have a new challenge.

“I can easily say that it was a dream for me to play here, because since we were children in our country, they usually show the Premier League and all the games. Everyone there follows every game. I'm very happy to be here and I will give everything to make it work.”

Rashica, who had to quarantine before joining up with his new team mates, joked at his official unveiling on Thursday at Carrow Road there is only one issue in moving to England.

“I've been to England before, because my sister also lives here. It's a little bit different, especially driving on the left side, but we are getting used to it and at the moment everything is good,” he said. “Personally, I didn't know any of the players. But I know friends that played with some of them before. From day one they welcomed me and now it feels that I've been here for a long time.

"I could see the quality from the first training session and also the intensity of how they train and how the ball moves. It's very, very fast.”

Rashica can operate anywhere in the final third.

“I hope I can use my speed and my dribbling,” he said. “They have a lot of good players who can play those last balls and I can use my speed to make those runs in behind the defence, or try to go one on one and get a shot away.

"In Bremen I was playing everywhere in those offensive positions because last year we had a different style. Sometimes on the left, sometimes in the number 10, sometimes the striker or just in behind. We had to adapt.”