'You made a boy's dream come true' - City loan ace thanks Solskjaer after Reds' exit

Norwich City's on loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has thanked his mentor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following his Old Trafford exit.

The Norwegian was dismissed following a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford that left the Red Devils 12 points behind leaders Chelsea after just one win in the last seven.

Williams was given his top flight debut by Solskjaer and made 37 senior appearances in his first full season in charge.

The 21-year-old sealed a season long summer loan switch to the Canaries in a bid for regular football, and was impressive again in a 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday that got Dean Smith's reign off to a winning start.

But the United academy graduate paid tribute to Solksjaer on his official instagram account.

He posted to his 1.1m followers: 'Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for the biggest club in the world on the biggest stage, I will be forever grateful for that and everything you taught me. You made a boy's dream come true. Thank you boss ❤️'

Solskjaer admitted in an exit interview broadcast on United's television channel helping develop young talent like Williams, and Mason Greenwood, is one of his proudest achievements in his coaching spell at Old Trafford.

"I look back at every single second here with pride," Solskjaer told MUTV. "I think everyone knows I've given everything for this club. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies, but unfortunately I couldn't get the results we needed and it's time for me to step aside."

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United seek an interim manager to the end of the season.

Carrick is scheduled to bring the Reds to Carrow Road in the Premier League on December 11.











