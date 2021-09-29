Adams prepared to play bad cop to help improve City

Interview

Published: 11:15 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM September 29, 2021

Neil Adams has been promoted to the role of assistant sporting director at Norwich City.

Neil Adams is hoping to use his new role to maintain high standards within Norwich City's football department.

The Canaries legend has been appointed as Stuart Webber's assistant and will absorb some of his day to day responsibilities to allow the Welshman time to focus on more specific areas such as recruitment.

Adams has seen it all at Carrow Road and has dedicated 20 years of service to the football club in an array of roles including player, manager and youth team coach. His appointment isn't seen as City preparing for Webber's exit with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Adams may be a familiar face to City supporters and popular with colleagues, but he won't be afraid to challenge Webber and hopes his straight talking, knowledge and experience will help advance the club further.

"People know me. I don't do BS. Sometimes to my undoing, I will always try to say it as it is.

"I think he (Stuart Webber) is excellent. I've worked closely with him since he joined the club but much closer in the last 12 to 18 months with an eye on what is happening now.

"I know him very well and what makes him tick. I know how hard he works and how he gets things done. Now I am his assistant, we will be working very closely together going forward and I can't speak highly enough of him.

"He has come in and stamped his mark on things and showed everybody what he can do. This season is a big challenge and it is one we intend to tackle head on but I'm looking forward to continuing the close personal relationship we have."

Adams and Webber have worked closely with each other as they have plotted the future direction of the club together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion recognises Adams' success in constructing the loan department from scratch and illustrates the high esteem he is held in by the people who matter at Colney.

Despite walking into a revised role with greater authority, Adams isn't seeking to implement sweeping changes.

"There's a fine line between trying to stamp your mark on something and trying to fix something that isn't broken," Adams told City's official channels.

"Anybody going into a new role, their first thought is 'how can I change it?'. Sometimes it's better to leave it alone. What can I bring to the role? Let's see. My experience, knowledge and the promotion into this position tells me people think I'm ready.

"I want to add my input and change things that need changing but it's also about recognising how much good work is being done at the club and helping supporting it."

