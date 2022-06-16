Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Released City midfielder signs for Bolton

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:45 PM June 16, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM June 16, 2022
Recently released Norwich City midfielder Nelson Khumbeni has signed for Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Courtesy of the Bolton News

Nelson Khumbeni has signed for League One side Bolton Wanderers after being released by Norwich City earlier this summer. 

The midfielder is expected to link up with Wanderers' newly created B team after spending 11 years with Norwich's academy. 

Khumbeni made 11 appearances for City's U23 side last season, including in their play-off semi final defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers youngsters. 

The 19-year-old was included on City's released and retained list alongside Lukas Rupp, Josip Drmic and a host of academy players. 

Speaking about his move to the north west, Khumbeni revealed it was an opportunity to get himself closer to senior football. 

“Norwich has been a good place to develop and learn my craft and I’m looking forward to kicking on here at Bolton to grow as a person and grow as a player,” he told the club.

“Being at a place for so long, you maybe need a change of environment in order to improve and realise this is what you’d like to do.

“I came over here and loved everything I’ve seen. The stadium is amazing, the training ground is a good place to improve as a player and everyone has been welcoming.

“A lot of young players have had a chance here with the manager trusting them and putting a lot of faith in them, “The team is trying to go onwards and upwards and it’s probably the best time for me coming here.”

