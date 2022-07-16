Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Breaking

Norwich City unveil new away kit

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:00 AM July 16, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM July 16, 2022
NCFC away kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new away kit for the 2022/23 season. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have revealed their new away kit for the 2022/23 Championship campaign. 

The club released the kit via a social media announcement on Saturday morning. 

It will be worn in tonight's friendly away to Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille and is available to purchase at official club outlets and on their website immediately. 

The new kit is ruby with a gold trim with embossed stripe detailing through the front body of the shirt. The shirt also has a round-neck design with side mesh panel detailing.

As with the home kit, the shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester.

City's reveal contained first-team players from both their men and women's squad with Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Kenny McLean, Adam Idah, Sam McCallum and Ben Gibson all posing in the new kit at Norwich Cathedral.

 

The women's team won't use the 2022/23 away kit for their matches however, and will wear the soon-to-released third strip as their alternate shirt for the season. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City confirm squad numbers for 22/23 season
  2. 2 Norwich City complete Gabriel Sara move
  3. 3 Jonno set for Ipswich reunion
  1. 4 Idah makes injury return for City U23s
  2. 5 'I expect big things from him' - Smith's high hope for City defender
  3. 6 City new boy Sara pens emotional Sao Paulo farewell
  4. 7 Norwich City unveil new away kit
  5. 8 City to step up pre-season preparations with Marseille trip
  6. 9 Former City keeper signs for Birmingham
  7. 10 Full steam ahead for Mumba after Argyle move

City unveiled their home kit last month, with Joma continuing to produce the shirts for the club. 

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith watches on from the stands during the Pre-season friendly match at the

Interview

Don't judge us on pre-season - Smith's message to City fans

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Gabriel Sara during the Campeonato Paulista football match between Sao Paulo x Inter de Limeira at M

Updated

City strike Sara deal with Sao Paulo - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn Pi

Interview

Omobamidele candidly reflects on City injury nightmare

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Bali Mumba in Plymouth Argyle training kit.

News

City defender Mumba joins Plymouth on season-long loan

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon