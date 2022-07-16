Norwich City unveil new away kit

Breaking

Norwich City have unveiled their new away kit for the 2022/23 season. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have revealed their new away kit for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The club released the kit via a social media announcement on Saturday morning.

It will be worn in tonight's friendly away to Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille and is available to purchase at official club outlets and on their website immediately.

The new kit is ruby with a gold trim with embossed stripe detailing through the front body of the shirt. The shirt also has a round-neck design with side mesh panel detailing.

As with the home kit, the shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester.

City's reveal contained first-team players from both their men and women's squad with Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Kenny McLean, Adam Idah, Sam McCallum and Ben Gibson all posing in the new kit at Norwich Cathedral.

Ruby with a gold trim 😍#NCFC pic.twitter.com/8wKriQmQbB — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 16, 2022

The women's team won't use the 2022/23 away kit for their matches however, and will wear the soon-to-released third strip as their alternate shirt for the season.

City unveiled their home kit last month, with Joma continuing to produce the shirts for the club.