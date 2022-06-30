Norwich City unveil their new home kit

Breaking

Norwich City have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have unveiled their new home strip for the 2022/23 season.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning, with the kit available to purchase from club retailers now.

City will wear the shirt for the first time in their opening pre-season friendly away to Dereham Town at Aldiss Park on Friday evening.

The shirt aims to put a modern twist on previous designs from the 1980s and is designed to be a modern classic. Norwich wore pinstripes for three seasons between 1981/84 season

Produced once again by Joma, the shirt has a sublimated pin-stripe design with yellow and green V-neck collar and sleeve trim detailing. It also contains the updated club crest for the first time. The club have also announced that the shirt will be made from 100% recycled polyester as they continue their push for sustainability.

In the announcement video released by the club on Tuesday morning were City first-teamers Kieran Dowell, Andrew Omobamidele, Josh Sargent, Sam Byram, Angus Gunn and Jonathan Rowe, as well as Jonathan Tomkinson, Flynn Clarke and Lewis Shipley from the Academy, Norwich City Women players Millie Daviss, Kathryn Stanley and Megan Todd, and CSF participants Mike Mulbarton, Zoe Kent and Peter Brown.

Commerical director Sam Jeffrey believes the kit has a 'bespoke design' which will excite supporters ahead of the new season.

“Today’s an exciting day as we release our new home kit for the 2022/23 season, which draws inspiration from the 80s but with a modern spin,” said City's commercial director told the club's official channels.

“One of the key reasons we partnered with Joma was to ensure the club retained creative control and to allow us the freedom to deliver bespoke designs, and tailor our launches accordingly.

“We’re excited to see these shirts adorn our players and fans alike throughout the 2022/23 season.”

