PRESSER: Newcastle v City - Normann ruled out

Updated

Norwich City's on-loan midfielder Mathias Normann was forced off against Wolves with the pelvic issue he has been managing - Credit: PA

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Newcastle - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Mathias Normann is ruled out for Tuesday's trip to Tyneside, after he was withdrawn in the first half of the goalless draw against Wolves at the weekend with pain from his on going pelvic injury.

Smith confirmed the Norwegian international will see a specialist to assess the torn ligament Normann himself flagged up recently.

The City chief has no fresh fitness concerns from those who featured at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Sam Byram is set for his second development outing later on Monday after his long term lay off. City's Under-23s take on their Wolves counterparts in Premier League Two.

The only other long term absentee is Christoph Zimmermann, with the centre back working his way back to fitness from ankle surgery. Smith revealed Zimmermann has been off the crutches since last week.

