PRESSER: City v Newcastle United - McLean touch and go; Sargent out

Press conference

Kenny McLean was forced off in the second half of Norwich City's Man United defeat with a foot injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Newcastle United - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Kenny McLean limped out of the 3-2 top flight defeat at Manchester United with a suspected broken toe.

Smith will provide a full update on the Scottish international's fitness, along with the rest of those on duty at Old Trafford.

Kieran Dowell was another second half exit last weekend, and the midfielder revealed afterwards he had a disrupted build up due to a hamstring issue.

Josh Sargent (ankle) was poised to return to training this week after having a protective boot removed.

Brandon Williams is available after being ineligible against his parent club.

Follow the press conference above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game against Newcastle throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app