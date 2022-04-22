Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Press conference

PRESSER: City v Newcastle United - McLean touch and go; Sargent out

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 9:06 AM April 22, 2022
Kenny McLean was forced off in the second half of Norwich City's Man United defeat with a foot injury

Kenny McLean was forced off in the second half of Norwich City's Man United defeat with a foot injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Newcastle United - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Kenny McLean limped out of the 3-2 top flight defeat at Manchester United with a suspected broken toe.

Smith will provide a full update on the Scottish international's fitness, along with the rest of those on duty at Old Trafford.

Kieran Dowell was another second half exit last weekend, and the midfielder revealed afterwards he had a disrupted build up due to a hamstring issue.

Josh Sargent (ankle) was poised to return to training this week after having a protective boot removed.

Brandon Williams is available after being ineligible against his parent club.

Follow the press conference above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game against Newcastle throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app

Norwich City vs Newcastle United
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Grant Hanley of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by P

Columnist

Chris Sutton: Norwich must do all they can to keep irreplaceable Hanley

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United's European involvement has a knock on effect for Norwich City's Premier League home game

Diary

City confirm West Ham fixture change

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
David de Gea pulled off some big stops in Man United's 3-2 Premier League win over Norwich City

Interview

'It was very stressful' - City's bravery impressed De Gea

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The traveling Norwich fans before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester Picture by P

Opinion

Terri Westgate: City must make us proud in final six games

Terri Westgate

person