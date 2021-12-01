'We're bitterly disappointed' - Jamal Lewis on City draw

Video

Jamal Lewis was back in the Newcastle line up against old club Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis admitted a 1-1 Premier League draw against the Canaries was not the jump start needed for a new Newcastle era under Eddie Howe.

Lewis, who moved to Tyneside in September 2020, was restored to the Magpies' line up for his first competitive game against his old club.

But it was a rearguard action from the bottom side once Ciaran Clark was red carded in the ninth minute for hauling down Teemu Pukki.

Callum Wilson's second half penalty looked to have clinched a first league win of the season, until Pukki rifled home a superb half-volley.

"I think it's my first league start since February which has been a long time to not play competitive football for your club," said Lewis, speaking to his club's official site.. "It was great to play in front of St. James' Park on a night like this.

"I got a little taster against Burnley in the cup and I've really missed the feeling to get that energy and being spurred on by the fans. On a personal note, it was a good night for me to get my feet wet again. Hopefully, I can get a good run of games and help the team get some points to climb up the table.

"Getting the goal was a big boost for the team. I thought we could have worked off that to keep a clean sheet so, as a defender, it was disappointing to not get one considering the position we're in.

"Personally, I was really happy to see the boys dig their heels in which was the bare minimum we needed to do. We have to look at where we went wrong for their goal, make it right, and get three points on Saturday.

"Going down to ten men was never in the plan.

"The boys reacted really well to that but we know we need to get wins on the board. We're bitterly disappointed with the result but the spirit and togetherness showed on the pitch along with the fans' support which was good to see.

"It wasn't like the red card was in the 70th or 80th minute where you can just soak up the pressure. You have to adapt and create another game plan that hasn't been accounted for.

"That's down to the manager, who got us into a good shape and the grit and determination from the lads showed from the front to the back.

"We were disappointed to concede, especially in the last 15 minutes but the grit and determination that the fans want to see was there."