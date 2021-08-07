NCFC LIVE: City conclude pre-season campaign at Newcastle United

Live

Published: 12:30 PM August 7, 2021

Norwich City conclude their pre-season campaign against Premier League rivals Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's pre-season finale takes them north as they face Premier League opposition in Newcastle United.

Daniel Farke's men travel to St James' Park to conclude a warm-up campaign that has been disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak within the first-team group at Carrow Road.

City's boss revealed that saw 11 players forced to self-isolate, including both full-backs Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis. Teemu Pukki is expected to return for City in the north east today, but it remains to be seen how many of the absentees affected by Covid-19 will play.

Farke will be hoping to gain a concrete idea of his plan for next week's top-flight opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road next Saturday. City boast a 100 percent record in their four friendly fixtures to date.

Their most recent was a convincing 5-0 victory over League One side Gillingham at Carrow Road in front of over 10,000 supporters. Fans will return to St James' Park for this afternoon's clash.

The Magpies most recent friendly clash saw them beat Burton 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Steve Bruce's men are yet to add to their squad ahead of the season opener. City could come up against academy graduates Jacob Murphy and Jamal Lewis, both of whom left Norfolk after securing big money moves to Tyneside.

- Follow the action from St James' Park with our Canaries correspondents, with kick-off at 2pm