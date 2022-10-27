Hayden reflects on 'mentally tough' injury nightmare

Interview

Isaac Hayden has been forced to endure plenty of adversity on the road to his first appearances for Norwich City.

Injury troubles have pushed his first few appearances for the Canaries after signing on loan from Newcastle United back by a few months - but his fitness woes began way before arriving at Carrow Road.

Hayden has been left frustrated by the stop-start nature of his football career in the last 18 months, initially starting with a knee suffered whilst playing for his parent club back in March 2021.

Many felt it hastened his departure from Tyneside and reflecting on a tough spell in his career, Hayden admitted it had been testing.

"I’ll be honest, it was mentally very, very difficult for me, especially at the start," he said. "These are the first games of football that I have had in nearly 11 months.

"It’s been difficult because the expectations when you come here are to help the team in a big way and when you haven’t been able to do that and it’s been that long it’s hard to adjust.

"Because of the situation with the injury, I have to be careful with the amount of loading that I do, so in terms of training time I’ve had very limited. I’ve been chucked into the situation which has been needed. I’ve given it my best and I will get better.

"This is the first time I’ve gone back to back for as long as I can remember. I feel physically okay but I still have some power to come back into my legs and a bit more ability to get up and down the pitch but for the length of time that I’ve been out, I can’t be too disappointed."

Any footballer will candidly explain the challenges of missing matches through injury.

After missing the first three months of the season at Norwich, Hayden has now featured in the last four matches. Circumstance has seen him exposed to more minutes than he anticipated, but his body has held up to the endurance test.

He has already emerged as a leader inside the Canaries' dressing room and is now hoping that period of continuous injuries is firmly behind him.

Hayden expressed his gratitude to his family, who have helped through those dark periods spent on the treatment table and away from the training pitch.

"I didn’t end at Newcastle how I wanted to end there. I was injured in March 2021, missed the end of the season, came back and played three months then missed the rest of the season, five months and then came here desperate to get back to it and I’ve missed another three months.

"I haven’t had any type of run for 18 months," Hayden said. "It’s been very challenging but I have an amazing missus and a lovely little girl. My family have been there to support me and that’s been the saving light for me.

"They’ve helped me get through it and hopefully I’m over the other side now.

"I just need to keep getting fit and the best of me will probably come after the World Cup break. It’s been good to get back to back minutes in and get the body used to what is required."

Hayden hasn't played back to back matches since December 2021, and admitted after City's 1-0 defeat to Burnley that he had more gears to find as he steps up his progress in the coming weeks.

There was a perception that the 27-year-old arrived at Norwich injured, but that wasn't the case, as the man himself explained.

"I did so much hard work at Newcastle. The gaffer there spoke to me in the January and I had a four and a half month injury so he left me out of the squad for the second half of the season, which is fair enough because I probably wouldn’t have played but I was training for the last three weeks of the season.

"I then did my off season programme ready to come here so I was arguably in one of my fittest positions in 18 months," he said.

"Then to come in, having felt good, train twice and then suddenly your knee swells up with no indication on the scan when I signed or no acute injury is frustrating.

"The surgeon said there was nothing that I did. I didn’t twist it or turn or anything. The specialist said it was nothing that I did. It’s just one of those freak injuries.

"When that happens, it is really difficult to take mentally. It’s probably taken a bit longer than expected but that’s just because my knee has had a few injuries back to back. I’m through the worse of it now, hopefully I can get to my best."

Many have viewed Hayden as possessing the potential to become a major player in this Norwich City side - given their current run of form in the Championship, everyone will hope he can live up to expectation whilst retaining his fitness.