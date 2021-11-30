We meet again... Ex-City stars poised to face Canaries as Newcastle players

Video

Jamal Lewis and Jacob Murphy could be set for a reunion with Norwich City this evening. - Credit: PA Images

St James' Park could be the setting for somewhat of a reunion for two former Norwich City stars.

The Canaries travel to the north east for a crunch Premier League encounter hoping for a victory that would continue their recovery under new boss Dean Smith.

City currently sit in 19th in the top-flight, three points ahead of winless Newcastle United who host them on Tuesday hoping to kickstart their campaign under Eddie Howe's leadership.

There are plenty of connections between the two sides, with City keeper Tim Krul returning to Tyneside to face the side he made 185 appearances for during an 11-year association with the Magpies.

Krul received a warm reception from the home during August's pre-season friendly at St James' Park and has previously described himself as a Dutch-Geordie.

Despite his strong connections to City's opponents, Krul will be putting sentiment to one side in the hope the Canaries can stretch their unbeaten run to four matches with a positive result over his former club.

Norwich could face two of their own academy graduates on Tuesday evening, with both Jamal Lewis and Jacob Murphy on the books of Newcastle.

Lewis made his City debut in December 2017 as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Brentford. From there, he became a regular cog in Daniel Farke's side that, a year later, were crowned champions of the Championship against all the odds.

A year in the Premier League ended in relegation, but Lewis ended up being highly-sought after despite the disappointing campaign.

Liverpool's pursuit of Lewis was both public and intense, but in reality, ended after a bid via email was hastily rejected by City sporting director Stuart Webber.

Those inside the walls at Colney felt the Reds' had used Lewis to move closer to their main target Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Jamal Lewis is set for his first competitive reunion against Norwich City for Newcastle United.

Newcastle eventually swooped for Lewis, on an initial fee understood to be in the region of £15million, with add-ons included in the deal driving that price up further.

Lewis' first season saw him suffer from the consequences of Covid-19 infection and he struggled to find his rhythm.

The Northern Irish international would have been hoping this year would mark a fresh start, but has only played six minutes of Premier League football - arriving as a substitute in their defeat to Manchester United in September.

Matt Ritchie's suspension looks likely to offer Lewis with his first start of the season and he will be hoping to produce a performance that impresses new boss Howe if given the nod.

Jacob Murphy was a part of the famous FA Youth Cup winning City side that Neil Adams led to glory back in 2013.

Alongside twin brother Josh, Jacob impressed supporters who were waiting for him to emerge from the academy and into the City first-team.

His senior debit eventually arrived in the FA Cup during the 2013/14 campaign, when he played 11 minutes from the bench during a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Carrow Road.

It wasn't until the 2016/17 season after loans with various clubs that he was handed a chance in the league on a regular basis, when he burst onto the scene with a stunning strike on the opening day of the season against Blackburn Rovers.

Murphy would impress throughout the course of that campaign in a City side that underperformed in the Championship, ultimately costing manager Alex Neil his job.

The winger made a £12.5m move to Tyneside in 2017, but has struggled to nail down a starting berth.

Jacob Murphy has established himself as a key part of Newcastle United's team.

Last season though, Murphy came back and impressed under Steve Bruce, reviving his Magpies career when many felt it was close to ending.

Unlike Lewis, Murphy has been a prominent part of the side this season - making 11 appearances out of a possible 13.

His last outing against Arsenal arrived from the bench, but Murphy will be hoping Howe shuffles his pack on Tuesday. A handful of his appearances this season have arrived as a full-back.

Both have a point to prove in their reunion with the team that gave them a platform in the first place.

