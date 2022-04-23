Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:48 PM April 23, 2022
Joelinton struck a first half brace in Newcastle's 3-0 Premier League cruise at Norwich City

Joelinton struck a first half brace in Newcastle's 3-0 Premier League cruise at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Newcastle United verdict after Norwich City's dire 3-0 Premier League defeat.

Just when you thought the Canaries may be heading in a more positive direction, this was a desperate afternoon at Carrow Road.

Joelinton's brace and a Bruno Guimaraes early second half finish, after a gift from Tim Krul, sealed the hosts' fate.

Paddy reflects on a shambolic offering from Dean Smith's squad, questions the fight and the professional pride, and ponders whether the time has come to ramp up the planning for a Championship return by unleashing two young guns.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Norwich City vs Newcastle United
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Interview

No regrets for Lees-Melou over decision to swap Nice for Norwich

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Brazilian youngster, Giovane, is reportedly on Norwich City's scouting radar

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keep tabs on South American striker

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams is available for Norwich City's Premier League game against Newcastle United

Interview

Williams maps out survival route for City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The lovely PinkUn ladies are on hand to help you download the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary pu

Free pints for Pink Un+ subscribers ahead of City's clash with Newcastle

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon