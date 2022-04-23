Paddy's Pointers: Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle

Expert opinion

Joelinton struck a first half brace in Newcastle's 3-0 Premier League cruise at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Newcastle United verdict after Norwich City's dire 3-0 Premier League defeat.

Just when you thought the Canaries may be heading in a more positive direction, this was a desperate afternoon at Carrow Road.

Joelinton's brace and a Bruno Guimaraes early second half finish, after a gift from Tim Krul, sealed the hosts' fate.

Paddy reflects on a shambolic offering from Dean Smith's squad, questions the fight and the professional pride, and ponders whether the time has come to ramp up the planning for a Championship return by unleashing two young guns.

