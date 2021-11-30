Match Report
Premier League
Newcastle United F.C
Wilson 60
Norwich City
Pukki 79
Match Report
NEWCASTLE 1 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City came from behind to rescue a point against Newcastle United at St James' Park courtesy of a late Teemu Pukki strike.
The Finnish international rifled the ball into the net to ensure City left the north east with a crucial point against winless Newcastle, who were reduced to ten-men after Ciaran Clark saw red in the first half.
Elements of City's performance would have concerned Dean Smith.
For large portions, Norwich were passive, lateral and lacked intensity but displayed character to respond to adversity after Callum Wilson put the hosts ahead from the spot.
Giannoulis' introduction to the game changed the intensity of which City attacked and his was calm ball across that teed up Pukki to score.
Newcastle United
(4-4-2)
SUBS:
26 Darlow (GK)
14 Hayden (on for Willock, 72)
16 Hendrick
17 Krath
18 Fernandez (on for Fraser, 11)
23 Murphy
24 Almiron (on for Saint-Maximin, 77)
34 Gayle
36 Longstaff
Head coach: Eddie Howe
- Bookings: None
- Red card: Clark (foul on Pukki, 10)
Norwich City
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
10 Dowell
11 Placheta
15 Kabak
19 Sorensen
20 Lees-Melou (on for Tzolis, 45)
30 Giannoulis (on for Williams, 73)
35 Idah (on for Sargent, 67)
44 Omobamidele
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: None
- Added on time: 2 mins/ 6 mins
- Venue: St James' Park
- Attendance: 57,057
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: Lee Mason
KEY MOMENTS
3 - Lewis' deep cross is cleared by Williams after positive work from Saint-Maximin down the left
5 - The early onslaught from Newcastle continues as they build-up play from the back. Saint-Maximin eventually tees up Shelvey who hits an effort from range but he failed to find the target
10 - Clark fails to control a simple backwards pass and Pukki is through on goal. The defender cynically pulls down the Finnish striker and referee Andy Madley is left with little choice but to produce a red card
11 - From the resulting corner, Gilmour tests Dubravka who is equal to his effort
20 - Saint-Maximin's ball-carrying ability causes chaos amongst the City defence. He nutmegs Gilmour and finds Joelinton, who rifles a shot over the bar
29 - Chance for Sargent at the back post after Gibson's excellent ball finds McLean. Tzolis takes over and delivers a wicked cross aimed for the American, but Lewis deflects the effort wide
32 - City's influence on proceedings is growing. Half-chance for Tzolis who gets on the end of Aarons' curled cross from the right. His header is routinely collected by Dubravka
35 - Counter attack from the hosts as Willock beats Gilmour and Aarons before delivering a low cross that is scooped over the bar by Wilson
37 - Williams intercepts as Saint-Maximin begins to hit full stride and Norwich break. Rupp's pass to Tzolis allows the Greek international to cut inside and hit a shot that is deflected over the bar
43 - Norwich build up their play patiently but it ends with a wild shot over the bar from McLean
45 + 1 - Williams' smart reverse pass provides Tzolis with a shooting opportunity but the Greek winger's effort lacked conviction
HALF TIME - NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 NORWICH CITY
57 - Saint-Maximin's run and cross is deflected behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Schar heads the ball against Gilmour's arm, after a lengthy VAR review, a penalty is awarded
60 - GOAL NEWCASTLE (WILSON PEN) - Krul gets a strong hand to Wilson's spot-kick but can only push the ball onto the bar and into the net. 1-0
69 - Saint-Maximin's effort is wild as he breaks and drives towards goal in search of a killer second goal
72 - Idah works a yard for himself but fires over the bar
74 - Wilson hits the post with an improvised sliding effort that completely catches out City keeper Krul
79 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - Dubravka spills Gilmour's cross and Giannoulis has the awareness to pick out Pukki, who rifles the ball into the top left corner of the net. 1-1
90 + 3 - Lees-Melou has a glorious chance to win it for City after winning possession from Schar, but Dubravka manages to get a foot to his effort
FULL TIME - NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, Williams 6; Gilmour 6, McLean 6, Rupp 6; Sargent 5, Tzolis 5; Pukki 6 Subs: Lees-Melou 6, Idah 6, Giannoulis 6
MATCH STATS:
(Newcastle United - Norwich City)
Possession: 31% -69%
Shots: 9 - 14
Shots on Target: 1 - 5
xG: 1.19 - 1.57
Corners: 2 - 5
Fouls: 8 - 11