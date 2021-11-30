NEWCASTLE 1 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City came from behind to rescue a point against Newcastle United at St James' Park courtesy of a late Teemu Pukki strike.

The Finnish international rifled the ball into the net to ensure City left the north east with a crucial point against winless Newcastle, who were reduced to ten-men after Ciaran Clark saw red in the first half.

Elements of City's performance would have concerned Dean Smith.

For large portions, Norwich were passive, lateral and lacked intensity but displayed character to respond to adversity after Callum Wilson put the hosts ahead from the spot.

Giannoulis' introduction to the game changed the intensity of which City attacked and his was calm ball across that teed up Pukki to score.

Newcastle United

(4-4-2)

SUBS:

26 Darlow (GK)

14 Hayden (on for Willock, 72)

16 Hendrick

17 Krath

18 Fernandez (on for Fraser, 11)

23 Murphy

24 Almiron (on for Saint-Maximin, 77)

34 Gayle

36 Longstaff

Head coach: Eddie Howe

- Bookings: None

- Red card: Clark (foul on Pukki, 10)

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

10 Dowell

11 Placheta

15 Kabak

19 Sorensen

20 Lees-Melou (on for Tzolis, 45)

30 Giannoulis (on for Williams, 73)

35 Idah (on for Sargent, 67)

44 Omobamidele

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: None

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 6 mins

- Venue: St James' Park

- Attendance: 57,057

- Referee: Andy Madley

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Lewis' deep cross is cleared by Williams after positive work from Saint-Maximin down the left

5 - The early onslaught from Newcastle continues as they build-up play from the back. Saint-Maximin eventually tees up Shelvey who hits an effort from range but he failed to find the target

10 - Clark fails to control a simple backwards pass and Pukki is through on goal. The defender cynically pulls down the Finnish striker and referee Andy Madley is left with little choice but to produce a red card

11 - From the resulting corner, Gilmour tests Dubravka who is equal to his effort

20 - Saint-Maximin's ball-carrying ability causes chaos amongst the City defence. He nutmegs Gilmour and finds Joelinton, who rifles a shot over the bar

29 - Chance for Sargent at the back post after Gibson's excellent ball finds McLean. Tzolis takes over and delivers a wicked cross aimed for the American, but Lewis deflects the effort wide

32 - City's influence on proceedings is growing. Half-chance for Tzolis who gets on the end of Aarons' curled cross from the right. His header is routinely collected by Dubravka

35 - Counter attack from the hosts as Willock beats Gilmour and Aarons before delivering a low cross that is scooped over the bar by Wilson

37 - Williams intercepts as Saint-Maximin begins to hit full stride and Norwich break. Rupp's pass to Tzolis allows the Greek international to cut inside and hit a shot that is deflected over the bar

43 - Norwich build up their play patiently but it ends with a wild shot over the bar from McLean

45 + 1 - Williams' smart reverse pass provides Tzolis with a shooting opportunity but the Greek winger's effort lacked conviction

HALF TIME - NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 NORWICH CITY

57 - Saint-Maximin's run and cross is deflected behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Schar heads the ball against Gilmour's arm, after a lengthy VAR review, a penalty is awarded

60 - GOAL NEWCASTLE (WILSON PEN) - Krul gets a strong hand to Wilson's spot-kick but can only push the ball onto the bar and into the net. 1-0

69 - Saint-Maximin's effort is wild as he breaks and drives towards goal in search of a killer second goal

72 - Idah works a yard for himself but fires over the bar

74 - Wilson hits the post with an improvised sliding effort that completely catches out City keeper Krul

79 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - Dubravka spills Gilmour's cross and Giannoulis has the awareness to pick out Pukki, who rifles the ball into the top left corner of the net. 1-1

90 + 3 - Lees-Melou has a glorious chance to win it for City after winning possession from Schar, but Dubravka manages to get a foot to his effort

FULL TIME - NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, Williams 6; Gilmour 6, McLean 6, Rupp 6; Sargent 5, Tzolis 5; Pukki 6 Subs: Lees-Melou 6, Idah 6, Giannoulis 6

MATCH STATS:

(Newcastle United - Norwich City)

Possession: 31% -69%

Shots: 9 - 14

Shots on Target: 1 - 5

xG: 1.19 - 1.57

Corners: 2 - 5

Fouls: 8 - 11