Yokuslu not on City radar despite Spanish reports
Okay Yokuslu is not a target for Norwich City this summer despite reports in Spain stating that the Canaries are interested in signing the Turkish international.
The former West Brom loanee looks poised to depart current employers Celta Vigo and return to the Premier League, with reports suggesting he would be available for around £5million.
That pricetag has seen him attract attention from a host of top-flight clubs looking to bolster their midfield options. Despite Albion's relegation Yokuslu was one of a few players to emerge with real credit for his performances under Sam Allardyce.
Spanish outlet El Desmarque are reporting that among them are Wolves, Crystal Palace, Watford and Norwich.
It's understood that Yokuslu isn't a player being considered by City at this stage as they continue shaping their squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
They have completed the signing of Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent in the last 24 hours with Greek winger Christos Tzolis set to be unveiled as a City player in the next day after travelling to England to put the finishing touches on his move to Norfolk.
Yokuslu was left out of Celta Vigo's squad to face Wolves on Saturday, with the Turkish midfielder seemingly closing in on a move to Molineux. Bruno Lage is hoping to convince the midfielder to become the latest member of his revolution in the midlands.
The midfielder featured at Euro 2020 with Turkey and made 16 appearances for West Brom last season after joining on loan in January. Spanish publication Marca were reporting last week that the race to sign him has heated up, with Watford rivalling Wolves for his signature.
City's search for another midfielder continues. Attention, for now, has turned away from Philip Billing after they refused to meet Bournemouth's valuation of the Danish international.
They are also hoping to secure the services of a left-back and a central defender before the window closes on August 30.