PICTURES: Slick City cruise to 3-0 Marseille friendly win

Gallery

Jacob Sorensen is congratulated after smashing Norwich City's opener in a 3-0 friendly win against Marseille. - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City stepped up their pre-season preparations with an impressive 3-0 friendly display against French heavyweights Marseille in southern France.

A first half screamer from Jacob Sorensen and a second half headed brace from Jordan Hugill capped an eye-catching warm up for Dean Smith's squad in sweltering temperatures.

Sorensen opened the scoring for the Canaries in the ninth minute, latching on to Milot Rashica's intercepted cutback to fire home from 20 yards out.

City doubled the lead on the hour mark when substitute Hugill was left unmarked in the centre of the Marseille box, to crash home Rashica's cross.

Angus Gunn thwarted the French side when they did sporadically threaten but it was the Canaries who notched again, Onel Hernandez' cross finding a late-arriving Hugill to head home.

View a selection of pictures from our photographer at the Stade Parsemain

