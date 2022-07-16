Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PICTURES: Slick City cruise to 3-0 Marseille friendly win

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:11 PM July 16, 2022
Jacob Sorensen is congratulated after smashing Norwich City's opener in a 3-0 friendly win against Marseille.  

Jacob Sorensen is congratulated after smashing Norwich City's opener in a 3-0 friendly win against Marseille. - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City stepped up their pre-season preparations with an impressive 3-0 friendly display against French heavyweights Marseille in southern France.

A first half screamer from Jacob Sorensen and a second half headed brace from Jordan Hugill capped an eye-catching warm up for Dean Smith's squad in sweltering temperatures.

Sorensen opened the scoring for the Canaries in the ninth minute, latching on to Milot Rashica's intercepted cutback to fire home from 20 yards out.

City doubled the lead on the hour mark when substitute Hugill was left unmarked in the centre of the Marseille box, to crash home Rashica's cross.

Angus Gunn thwarted the French side when they did sporadically threaten but it was the Canaries who notched again, Onel Hernandez' cross finding a late-arriving Hugill to head home.

View a selection of pictures from our photographer at the Stade Parsemain

Jacob Sorensen scores Norwich City's first goal during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer 

Jacob Sorensen scores Norwich City's first goal during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is fouled by Isaak Touré of Olympique de Marseille during the pre-season friendly match

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is fouled by Isaak Touré of Olympique de Marseille during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City inspects the pitch before the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City inspects the pitch before the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Sam McCallum of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Sam McCallum of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Josh Sargent of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Josh Sargent of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Danel Sinani of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Danel Sinani of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith before the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith before the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 

Kenny McLean of Norwich City runs at the Olympique de Marseille defence during the pre-season friend

Kenny McLean of Norwich City runs at the Olympique de Marseille defence during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd 07813 022858 16/07/2022 - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd


