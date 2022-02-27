Interview
'I'd love to get him on a permanent' - Blues eye Hernandez deal
- Credit: PA
Norwich City attacker Onel Hernandez is already on Lee Bowyer's summer transfer wishlist after his eye-catching loan impact at Birmingham City.
Hernandez was again a stand out performer for the hosts in Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat to promotion hopefuls Huddersfield, and has notched three goals in 11 appearances since a mid-season switch.
The Cuban international, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2023, endured a frustrating spell at Middlesbrough but is already a hit in the Midlands.
“I’d love to get him on a permanent,” said Bowyer, in his post-match reaction. “I think he was very good again today.
“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig (Gardner) will have to speak to Norwich about - well, now.
“We’ll have to see but I don’t know if that will even be possible.
"I thought we started brightly, the goals are soft again, other than that I thought we asked questions of them defensively, moved the ball well at times.
"But just that little bit of quality, we hit the first man too many times on crosses, we were shooting a bit wild.
"Second-half we had a go, it wouldn’t go in for us, hit the woodwork twice, the ‘keeper made an unbelievable save but I can’t fault the players."
Technical director Gardner hinted a recent fans' forum exploratory talks had already taken place with Hernandez's parent club, to assess the 29-year-old's longer term prospects at the Canaries.
"We want to bring the right people in," he said, quoted on the Birmingham Mail.
"We are looking at doing a big overhaul to the recruitment department,. We need to change what happened before. There was not really a recruitment department, there were recruitment people but whether they were listened to is a different story.”