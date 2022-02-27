Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

'I'd love to get him on a permanent' - Blues eye Hernandez deal

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:53 AM February 27, 2022
Updated: 9:07 AM February 27, 2022
Norwich City's Onel Hernandez is making his mark on loan at Birmingham City

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez is making his mark on loan at Birmingham City - Credit: PA

Norwich City attacker Onel Hernandez is already on Lee Bowyer's summer transfer wishlist after his eye-catching loan impact at Birmingham City.

Hernandez was again a stand out performer for the hosts in Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat to promotion hopefuls Huddersfield, and has notched three goals in 11 appearances since a mid-season switch.

The Cuban international, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2023, endured a frustrating spell at Middlesbrough but is already a hit in the Midlands.

“I’d love to get him on a permanent,” said Bowyer, in his post-match reaction. “I think he was very good again today.

“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig (Gardner) will have to speak to Norwich about - well, now.

“We’ll have to see but I don’t know if that will even be possible.

"I thought we started brightly, the goals are soft again, other than that I thought we asked questions of them defensively, moved the ball well at times.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Tame' - Hopes of survival slipping away from City fans after Saints defeat
  2. 2 PODCAST: Unavoidable fears of Premier League déjà vu for Canaries
  3. 3 SOUTHAMPTON 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  1. 4 Paddy's Pointers: Southampton 2-0 City
  2. 5 Robin Sainty: Fans hit in the pocket thanks to late fixture changes
  3. 6 Forget about your price tag - Smith's message to City winger Tzolis
  4. 7 'I'd love to get him on a permanent' - Blues eye Hernandez deal
  5. 8 'I hope I stay here' - Normann fired up for City's survival push
  6. 9 Spud Thornhill: City ensured I could hold my head up high after Anfield
  7. 10 Cantwell opens up on 'difficult' end to Norwich spell

"But just that little bit of quality, we hit the first man too many times on crosses, we were shooting a bit wild.

"Second-half we had a go, it wouldn’t go in for us, hit the woodwork twice, the ‘keeper made an unbelievable save but I can’t fault the players."

Technical director Gardner hinted a recent fans' forum exploratory talks had already taken place with Hernandez's parent club, to assess the 29-year-old's longer term prospects at the Canaries.

"We want to bring the right people in," he said, quoted on the Birmingham Mail.

"We are looking at doing a big overhaul to the recruitment department,. We need to change what happened before. There was not really a recruitment department, there were recruitment people but whether they were listened to is a different story.”

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City goal keeper Angus Gunn during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford Pictu

Southampton vs Norwich City | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Gunn keeps starting role for City at Southampton

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Premier League match at the Lon

Southampton vs Norwich City | Press conference

PRESSER LIVE: Krul and Sorensen back in contention for Saints trip

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Southampton Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl before the Premier League match at the St Mary's Stadium, South

Southampton vs Norwich City | Press conference

Hasenhuttl expects 'nasty opponent' as Saints prepare for City clash

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Grant Hanley celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premi

Southampton vs Norwich City | Match Coverage

Follow live updates from Southampton v Norwich City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon