Onel Hernandez joins Birmingham City on loan

Onel Hernandez has signed for Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Cuban winger spent the first half of the campaign at Middlesbrough, but Chris Wilder's arrival has seen his loan cut short due to a change in tactical approach.

Wilder has moved to a 3-5-2 formation that doesn't deploy wingers, meaning Hernandez has become surplus to requirements. The former Sheffield United man confirmed City's loan export was in talks to join another club earlier in the day.

Despite interest from elsewhere, the 28-year-old has swapped Boro for Birmingham, joining Lee Bowyer's men at St Andrews.

The Blues sit 18th in the Championship, nine points above Peterborough United in 22nd.

Hernandez, who has made 17 appearances for Boro in the Championship this season, isn't part of the Canaries' Premier League plans under Dean Smith at present.

The City man is in line to make his debut against Preston North End on Saturday and will wear the number 25 shirt during his time in the Midlands.

Speaking to Birmingham's official channels, the 28-year-old described his excitement at playing for the club.

“I’m delighted to be here. Birmingham is a big club, a big city. There was not much to think about for me, and I had a really good conversation with the Gaffer beforehand.

“I am here to try to help, to score goals and to develop my game. I am confident Lee [Bowyer] and his team can help me do that. I feel like I am a team player which is important as well.

“I have played in the Championship for three years now. It is very competitive but I think over the last few years I have picked up good experience, but I want to continue improving.”