Chris Sutton: Hernandez' City impact extends beyond super sub role

Onel Hernandez made quite the impact from the bench as he netted a late winner in Norwich City's victory over Birmingham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Few players are as infectious as Onel Hernandez, and he has made a real impact since returning to Norwich City this summer.

After being sent away on two loan spells with Middlesbrough and Birmingham last season, many players would have come back to Carrow Road with their tails between their legs expecting to be moved on.

Hernandez is a fighter and I like that. He has refused to accept his fate, instead doing everything he can to impress Dean Smith in whatever window he has been given.

The winger has come back with so much energy, drive and hunger. Take note, Milot Rashica.

There has never been any sulking or disappointment. He understands his role in the team and is desperate to snatch any opportunity that is presented to him, whether that be as a starter or from the bench.

**

