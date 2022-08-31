Hernandez fulfils City dream with Birmingham winner

Interview

Onel Hernandez' last gasp winner gave Norwich City three points against Birmingham on Tuesday night. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez' Norwich City dream came true during their 2-1 victory over Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Cuban winger scored a last-gasp winner as Norwich stole three points from St Andrew's despite not being at their best.

Hernandez returned to Carrow Road earlier this summer after a season away on loan at both Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Etched on his right arm is a tattoo of the Canaries badge and, since he returned to the club, he has been playing that scene over in his mind constantly.

"I've been waiting a long time for that moment," the City winger said post-match.

"I wanted to run to the crowd whether it was at home or wherever it was, then pull my shirt off and show them the Norwich City sign.

"I've had it in my head since I come back and everytime I have been on the pitch, I've asked myself 'when will that moment come?'. It was obviously not nice in Birmingham today but that was special."

Dean Smith described Hernandez as an 'infectious personality' around the group and a 'team player'. The Cuban is a popular presence inside the dressing room.

Underpinning Hernandez' contribution is a love for the football club that is fuelling his performances.

"It feels incredible. I love Norwich and I'm happy to be back here," he said.

"I'm grateful for every opportunity I get whether it is 10 minutes or whatever, I will give my best. I give more than 100 percent to the club because it changed my life.

"I played in Germany and that wasn't so good. I'm thankful for that opportunity that Stuart (Webber) gave me here. With the gaffer, I'm grateful for every minute I get at Norwich.

"I live here. I don't ever want to move away. Even after my career, I don't want to move away. I want to stay here forever."

Hernandez played 22 times for Birmingham last season, netting on three occasions and becoming a popular player with the supporters during his short spell in the Midlands.

Onel Hernandez is a popular member of Norwich City's dressing room. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He was given a positive reception as he warmed up and even when he was brought onto the pitch, but those cheers rapidly turned to boos after the nature of his celebration.

Hernandez has no regrets over his antics, saying emotion got the better of him.

"It's not nice but what can I do?

"I had a good time here and they respect me. It was amazing. I am more than 100 percent Norwich," the Cuban international said.

"I know it's not nice and everyone says 'Onel, are you crazy?'. Normally you are calm in those moments but I was so emotional and I enjoyed it."