Onel sounded out City pair ahead of Boro move

Published: 3:53 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM September 3, 2021

Onel Hernandez revealed he sought advice from Norwich City team mate Ben Gibson and former head of recruitment Kieran Scott before opting to join Middlesbrough on a season long loan.

Scott has made the same move to Teesside in the recent summer transfer window, while Gibson is a boyhood Boro fan who made his name at the club before leaving for Burnley.

Hernandez trained with Neil Warnock's squad for the first time in recent days, and is in line for a Championship debut at Coventry the other side of the international break.

"I had a lot of good conversations with important people, from Kieran Scott to the coach (Neil Warnock). Ben Gibson as well. I spoke to Ben and he said there are amazing people here and that is what I like," said Hernandez.

"I'm happy to be here. I will definitely try and give my best. It has been a nice welcome from the lads and the area around the training ground is lovely.

"We have had some training sessions already. A little bit different to how it is with Norwich but I am excited for this next week.

"There is a lot of games coming up. If we keep focused on what we want then anything is possible.

"I haven't had a lot of games in the last few years because of injuries but I'm fit and want to take my chance."

Hernandez, speaking to Boro's official site, is looking forward to working with serial promotion winner Warnock.

"He's an incredible manager with a lot of promotions," he said. "I spoke to players who trained under him and they all said he's amazing. Let's see. I hope we can rock it.

"The Championship is a tough league, from my experience. You have to work hard to get a good result. Every team is strong. You have to keep going, work hard and results will come."

The Cuban international was in the north-east to watch Boro's 1-1 Championship draw with Blackburn prior to the international period.

The 28-year-old is looking forward to playing in front of fans again, after empty stadiums during the height of the pandemic.

"Football without fans, when I think about the last couple or years with the Covid situation, it was very tough for everyone," he said.

"For us on the pitch it just wasn't the same. You need the fans, the sound, they push you forward. Football without them doesn't exist for me."