Updated

Hernandez seals Boro loan move

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:00 AM August 29, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM August 29, 2021
Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has completed his loan move to Championship club Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed Onel Hernandez has joined Championship club Middlesbrough on a season long loan deal.

The out-of-favour wide player travelled to the north-east over the weekend to complete the formalities on a loan move, and was at the Riverside to watch Boro's 1-1 league draw with Blackburn on Saturday.

Norwich signed Christos Tzolis and Milot Rashica this summer, while fellow close season arrival Josh Sargent and Adam Idah can also operate in wider areas along the frontline.

"I'm delighted to welcome him. He's just the type of player we've been looking for," said Boro boss Neil Warnock on his club's official site. "I think he needs us as much as we need him, having not played an awful lot over the past year.

"He'll get plenty of opportunities here and I'm looking forward to working with him."

The Cuba international made 23 club appearances last season but did not contribute a goal or an assist and only started six league games, having missed around three months following groin surgery in October.

Hernandez has two years remaining on his Norwich contract and has scored 11 goals in 107 matches since joining from Eintracht Braunschweig for around £1.7million in January 2018.

The 28-year-old is the second senior City player in recent days to secure a switch to the Championship. Jordan Hugill made his West Brom debut as a second half substitute in Saturday night's 1-0 away win at Peterborough.

Both Norwich players will return to Carrow Road at the end of the current season, under the terms of their loan moves.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

