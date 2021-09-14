Farke reveals how long City chased Kabak

Video

Published: 6:10 AM September 14, 2021

Ozan Kabak had to settle for a watching brief on the Norwich City bench at Arsenal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If money was no object Ozan Kabak would have been a Norwich City player at the start of the summer.

The Turkish international was the final signing of a hectic transfer window when he completed a season long loan move from Schalke, with a buy option.

Kabak was at Liverpool for the second part of last season, and Daniel Farke revealed he spoke to Jurgen Klopp before the Canaries' made a decisive move.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute against Arsenal on Saturday, with Farke urging caution following a lack of competitive action in recent months.

But the City chief is in no doubt they pulled off a coup with a late window swoop.

“It would have been great to have had Ozan at the beginning of pre-season but there was so much interest in him at the beginning of pre-season, and from a financial point of view we were not able to afford him,” he said.

“Thankfully we found a solution at the end of the transfer window and for that he probably needs a couple of weeks in order to be at full fitness, so in the mid to long term he will help us a lot, and in addition he is a great guy.

“He is full of potential.

"It is no coincidence that he has played for big clubs in Germany, also a club like Liverpool brought him in last season due to some injuries.

"At 21 to have played several games at Champions League level we are unbelievably happy that we have him.”

Kabak was a popular choice among Norwich fans who took part in an online Pinkun poll over the past 24 hours who want him to partner Andrew Omobamidele in central defence against Watford this weekend.

More than 1,800 votes were cast and a potential pairing of the teenage Irishman and Schalke loan signing drew 39pc of the vote, with Grant Hanley and the youngster resuming their Arsenal double act second with 27pc.

The City academy prospect is up for the selection fight, after his surprise call against the Gunners.

“There’s a lot of centre back options and it’s healthy competition. You’re kept on your toes which is a good thing," he said. "You’ve just got to keep your head screwed on and keep working hard.

“Competition is good. It means you can’t really be complacent and you know that if you don’t put in a couple of good performances then there will be someone who has been training well ready to take your place.”

NCFC Extra: Roma reportedly launched a bid for Norwich City full back