Kabak reveals why City move added up

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:15 AM August 31, 2021   
Ozan Kabak wanted another crack at the Premier League with Norwich City

Ozan Kabak feels he shares the same mission as Norwich City – to prove they both belong in the Premier League. 

The 21-year-old sealed a season long loan move from Schalke on Monday, with a buy option for the Canaries inserted in the deal for £11m plus add ons. 

Kabak was desperate to return to the English top flight after a taste of the big time on loan at Liverpool last season. 

“Yes. I played nine games in the Premier League last season and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Now, I want to finish the job with Norwich City. I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League once again. 

“I think it has the biggest footballers and the biggest teams and I’m really happy to be part of this league. The Bundesliga for young players is a bit easier.

"The Premier League has the highest level and highest intensity. So, it’s a little bit of a harder league but I’m ready for it.” 

NCFC Extra: Tzolis injury blow for Norwich City

Kabak is not daunted by a joining a battle at the wrong end of the table, after chasing glory with the Reds in his brief stint on Merseyside. 

“I’ve played already at four top clubs in my professional career so I have no problems settling or adapting to new clubs,” he said, speaking to City’s official site. “Hopefully I can bring some quality to the team. I’m physically strong and with the ball from behind, I can build up the game. I will work hard to bring some of my qualities to this team. 

“I want to progress as a young player, I’ve played a lot of games in the past for my age and they are good numbers. But I want to play a lot more.” 

Parent club Schalke confirmed the Canaries’ buy option could become an ‘obligation’ under certain circumstances in a statement on their English language site

“We are very pleased to have found a mutually beneficial solution in the final days of the transfer window,” said sporting director Rouven Schroder. “Given the circumstances, this loan transfer with the possibility of a permanent move is financially a good deal for us.  

“It also gives Ozan the chance to prove himself in England again and show his full potential. We’re wishing him all the best for the season ahead.” 

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

