City confirm Ozan Kabak deal

Published: 6:31 PM August 30, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM August 30, 2021

Norwich City have completed the signing of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak on a season long loan - with an £11.1m option to buy.

Kabak flew to England this morning to undergo his medical before completing the paperwork at Colney this afternoon.

The 21-year-old Turkish international was on loan at Liverpool last season, and was also part of his country's squad at this summer's delayed Euros.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this family. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and getting some points," he said, speaking to the club's official site.

“I spoke with the head coach and I’m really impressed by his project and what he said to me. I believe in him and his project.

“I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that’s why I’m here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans with this jersey. We will work hard to get some wins and take some points to make our fans happy.”

Kabak came through at Galatasaray and had a spell with Stuttgart before moving onto Schalke, where he was named Bundesliga rookie-of-the-year.

"We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature," said City chief, Daniel Farke. "He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe.

“We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation.

"Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage with Turkey. He’s already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lot about his potential. He’s also a great character.

"We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us and improve a lot. We are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business."

Kabak will wear the number 15 shirt, and the deal is subject to clearance from the relevant football authorities.