Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Breaking

City confirm Ozan Kabak deal

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:31 PM August 30, 2021    Updated: 7:08 PM August 30, 2021
Norwich City have completed the signing of Schalke centre back Ozan Kabak

Norwich City have completed the signing of Schalke centre back Ozan Kabak - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City have completed the signing of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak on a season long loan - with an £11.1m option to buy. 

Kabak flew to England this morning to undergo his medical before completing the paperwork at Colney this afternoon.

The 21-year-old Turkish international was on loan at Liverpool last season, and was also part of his country's squad at this summer's delayed Euros.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this family. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and getting some points," he said, speaking to the club's official site.

“I spoke with the head coach and I’m really impressed by his project and what he said to me. I believe in him and his project.

“I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that’s why I’m here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans with this jersey. We will work hard to get some wins and take some points to make our fans happy.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Kabak undergoing City medical
  2. 2 City confirm Mathias Normann signing
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target former Liverpool loan defender
  1. 4 Idah on City future
  2. 5 PODCAST: ‘He is the one they want’ - City closing on Normann signing
  3. 6 'We have our tank' - Canaries fans eager to see Normann in action
  4. 7 PROFILE: Norway midfielder finally gets his Premier League chance at City
  5. 8 City exit for midfielder
  6. 9 Tzolis injury blow for club and country
  7. 10 Full focus on success in new City role for Cantwell

Kabak came through at Galatasaray and had a spell with Stuttgart before moving onto Schalke, where he was named Bundesliga rookie-of-the-year.

"We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature," said City chief, Daniel Farke. "He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe. 

“We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation.

NCFC Extra: Exit for Norwich City midfielder

"Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage with Turkey. He’s already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lot about his potential. He’s also a great character.

"We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us and improve a lot. We are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business."

Kabak will wear the number 15 shirt, and the deal is subject to clearance from the relevant football authorities.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kenny McLean 's header was chalked off for an offside VAR call on Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell

Norwich City vs Leicester City | Video

‘It was a VAR mistake’ - Farke unhappy at crucial Cantwell ‘offside’

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki drew Norwich City level from the penalty spot but Leicester City hit back in a 2-1 Premier League defeat.

Norwich City vs Leicester City | Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 1-2 Leicester City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Max Aarons goes on the attack against Leicester City

Norwich City vs Leicester City | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leicester City loss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich and Onel Hernandez of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of t

Norwich City Transfer News

City winger Hernandez set for Championship loan

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon