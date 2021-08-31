'Could be a masterstroke' - City fans delight at Kabak signing

Opinion

Published: 9:43 AM August 31, 2021

Norwich City supporters are delighted at the signing of centre-back Ozan Kabak. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

For Norwich City fans, the final piece of their summer transfer window jigsaw was recruiting another centre-back.

In Ozan Kabak, City have completed their incoming business this summer, with the 21-year-old joining on an initial loan from Schalke with the option for the deal to be made permanent for a fee of around £11million.

Kabak was unveiled as a City player on bank holiday Monday, less than 24 hours after Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann signed from Rostov.

The Turkish international spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool amid their defensive injury crisis. Kabak made 13 appearances for the Reds in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Norwich have been forced to be patient in their pursuit of targets this summer and Kabak is no different. After their public pursuit of Kris Ajer failed, they explored several avenues including experienced players such as Gary Cahill, as well as other players both domestically and abroad.

When the opportunity to sign Kabak presented itself, City moved quickly and leapfrogged other suitors of the defender, including Torino and Newcastle.

