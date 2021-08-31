Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'Could be a masterstroke' - City fans delight at Kabak signing

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:43 AM August 31, 2021   
Norwich City sign Ozan Kabak.

Norwich City supporters are delighted at the signing of centre-back Ozan Kabak. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

For Norwich City fans, the final piece of their summer transfer window jigsaw was recruiting another centre-back. 

In Ozan Kabak, City have completed their incoming business this summer, with the 21-year-old joining on an initial loan from Schalke with the option for the deal to be made permanent for a fee of around £11million. 












Kabak was unveiled as a City player on bank holiday Monday, less than 24 hours after Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann signed from Rostov. 

The Turkish international spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool amid their defensive injury crisis. Kabak made 13 appearances for the Reds in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Norwich have been forced to be patient in their pursuit of targets this summer and Kabak is no different. After their public pursuit of Kris Ajer failed, they explored several avenues including experienced players such as Gary Cahill, as well as other players both domestically and abroad. 

When the opportunity to sign Kabak presented itself, City moved quickly and leapfrogged other suitors of the defender, including Torino and Newcastle. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters on the addition of Ozan Kabak above and below












Most Read

  1. 1 Kabak undergoing City medical
  2. 2 Paddy Davitt: A window to end all windows
  3. 3 Idah on City future
  1. 4 City exit for midfielder
  2. 5 City confirm Ozan Kabak deal
  3. 6 City confirm Mathias Normann signing
  4. 7 Tzolis injury blow for club and country
  5. 8 'We have our tank' - Canaries fans eager to see Normann in action
  6. 9 Kabak reveals why City move added up
  7. 10 Full focus on success in new City role for Cantwell
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

KAZAN, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 22, 2020: Rubin Kazan's Darko Jevtic (C) and FC Rostov's Danil Glebov (L) a

Norwich City Transfer News | Opinion

‘He is the one they want’ - City closing on Normann signing

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Timo Werner gets round Liverpool's Ozan Kabak to score his sides first goal of the game on

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target former Liverpool defender

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United's Siriki Dembele is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion U21's Mathias Normann du

Norwich City Transfer News

PROFILE: Norway midfielder finally gets his Premier League chance

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Max Aarons goes on the attack against Leicester City

Norwich City vs Leicester City | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leicester City loss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon