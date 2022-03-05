Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: City 1-3 Brentford
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivered his Brentford verdict after Norwich City's abject 3-1 Premier League defeat.
Ivan Toney's hat-trick sunk the Canaries, and pushed them ever closer relegation to the Championship, on a miserable afternoon at Carrow Road.
City failed to take their chances in the first half and were punished again at a defensive corner, before Ben Gibson conceded two second half penalties emphatically finished by Toney.
Paddy reflects on a day when City imploded in horrid fashion, Milot Rashica's big early miss and where Smith goes from here.
