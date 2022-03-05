Paddy's Pointers: City 1-3 Brentford

Expert opinion

Ben Gibson concedes a second penalty in Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Brentford verdict after Norwich City's abject 3-1 Premier League defeat.

Ivan Toney's hat-trick sunk the Canaries, and pushed them ever closer relegation to the Championship, on a miserable afternoon at Carrow Road.

City failed to take their chances in the first half and were punished again at a defensive corner, before Ben Gibson conceded two second half penalties emphatically finished by Toney.

Paddy reflects on a day when City imploded in horrid fashion, Milot Rashica's big early miss and where Smith goes from here.

