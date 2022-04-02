Paddy's Pointers: Brighton 0-0 City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Brighton verdict after Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League stalemate.

The Canaries ended a run of six straight league defeats but were indebted to Neal Maupay's first half penalty miss and a fantastic Tim Krul stop to earn a point.

Milot Rashica could have won it late on when he blazed over but the Seagulls carved out 31 chances without finding a breakthrough.

Paddy reflects on where this leaves City's bid to stay up, more questions than answers around the City midfield, Smith's upcoming talks with Stuart Webber and the glimmer of hope from the appearance of some youngsters.

