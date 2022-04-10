Paddy's Pointers: City 2-0 Burnley

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Burnley verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League win.

The Canaries found an elusive attacking edge, and put their bodies on the line, to grind out a clean sheet for a win which dented Burnley's own survival bid and kept City in the conversation.

The home fans roared their approval at the final whistle after a first victory at Carrow Road since beating Everton on January 15.

Paddy reflects on the key elements of a much-needed triumph, hails the impact of Pierre Lees-Melou, the quality of Mathias Normann, and reflects on why Kenny McLean is such a divisive figure.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here