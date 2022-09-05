Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Updated

Onel Hernandez earned a stirring reception when he warmed up during Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win over Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Goals, clean sheets and that winning feeling for Norwich City in the Championship.

Dean Smith's squad have put a scratchy start to the season behind them, in terms of results, with five victories on the bounce in the second tier.

The Canaries coasted to a 3-0 Carrow Road win over Coventry City last weekend, but this Friday's trip to Vincent Kompany's Burnley could present the biggest challenge so far.

​

How do you assess the direction of travel, and would you look to change anything for Turf Moor?

Did Aaron Ramsey show he can step in and shine in that key attacking midfield role a certain Argentinian who left for Ramsey's parent club previously trademarked in green and yellow?

Do goals for Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent against the Sky Blues underscore Smith's own belief the duo can operate together?​​​​

Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

How much of a concern was the lack of a left back signing in the closing days of the transfer window, given Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum are not due back for months?

Marcelino Nunez looks a quality addition but did City's summer business hit the mark overall?



