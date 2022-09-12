City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Updated

Norwich City return to action against Bristol City in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City bid to continue where they left off in the Championship when Bristol City visit Carrow Road on Wednesday.

After the national game paused as a mark of respect over the weekend, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Football League confirmed on Monday morning it is back down to business.

City had won five league games on the spin, culminating in a 3-0 cruise against Coventry City, before their scheduled trip to Burnley last Friday was postponed.

But Bristol City have picked up 14 points from their opening eight league games to sit two points and two places behind the Canaries in the early standings.

Nigel Pearson's squad is also the joint top scorers in the division, while former Norwich City stalwart Timm Klose should receive a fitting reception on his first competitive return to Carrow Road.

If you were Dean Smith, subject to any fresh injury or fitness issues, would you change anything from the set up that overwhelmed the Sky Blues?

Is it time for Gabby Sara to step up following his summer move from Sao Paulo?

Although the domestic transfer window closed the week before, Milot Rashica left for Turkey on loan prior to the weekend. Is there a way back for him at Carrow Road, and why has it not worked out thus far?

