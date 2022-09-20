City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Live

Norwich City sit second in the early Championship table during the first international break of the season - Credit: PA

To cheer or not to cheer. That would appear a pertinent question around Norwich City's early Championship labours.

Dean Smith's squad went into the first international break in second place, with 20 points from the opening 10 league games.

City took four points from hard-fought Carrow Road affairs against Bristol City and West Brom that again prompted some to reflect on the lack of atmosphere and noise at home matches.

A drummer on a gantry positioned by the scoreboard appeared for the recent Coventry City game in a bid to turn up the volume.

Where do you stand on the debate? Does it more broadly reflect a concern that despite a winning upturn City have yet to find their rhythm?

After two bruising Premier League encounters in recent seasons, is there perhaps a lingering fear of what might be around the corner, should Smith seal a third straight promotion at this level for the club?

City confirmed the appointment of US sports tycoon Mark Attanasio to the board last week. In your view, what does that potentially mean for the future direction of the Canaries?

On the park, the club also confirmed on Monday morning central defenders Andrew Omobamidele (groin) and Grant Hanley (shoulder) miss out on international duty.

Isaac Hayden (knee) is due to step up training over this period and Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) is also closing in on a return the other side of the domestic break.

Who are the key personnel Smith can ill afford to do without when the Championship resumes?

