Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Live

Teemu Pukki had a big first half chance in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat to Preston - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A first Championship home defeat of the season for Norwich City, but how will the Canaries' respond?

Preston cashed in defensive charity to inflict a 3-2 Carrow Road defeat that left head coach Dean Smith 'annoyed, angry and frustrated'.

What was the most disappointing aspect for you? Was it the manner of the goals leaked or the failure to really cash in on a blistering start?

Follow the discussion in the latest chat, hosted by Paddy from 1pm onwards, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Did you share Smith's irritation at what he deemed persistent time-wasting, and the wrong call from the officials to chalk off Kenny McLean's stoppage time strike?

Gabby Sara opened his goal account for the Canaries in the second half. Has the Brazilian done enough to retain his place from the start against Watford on Saturday evening?

What other changes would you like to see, if any, and is the Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent strike partnership here to stay?

YouTube







