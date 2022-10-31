City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Live

Aaron Ramsey had a day to remember in Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win over Stoke City - Credit: PA

A timely Carrow Road win and for Dean Smith the first step towards changing the mood around Norwich City.

The weekend 3-1 victory against Alex Neil's Stoke felt big on many levels. Chief among those ending a run of four defeats in five, and quelling the mounting external scrutiny on Smith's own position.

The City head coach labelled it a 'stodgy' performance in the main but got his second half changes spot on as the Canaries' attacking quality made the difference.

QPR head to Carrow Road on Wednesday with Rotherham and Middlesbrough to come ahead of the domestic league pause for the World Cup shutdown.

Do you agree with Smith's Stoke sentiments, and what represents a good points haul from these next three?

Did Todd Cantwell, Gabby Sara and Marcelino Nunez make a compelling case to return to the starting line up against QPR?

Smith himself was in bullish mood at his pre-match press call when he took on criticism about his style of play and reiterated he can and will extract more from this squad. What did you make of those comments?

Away from the pitch, finance director Anthony Richens was the latest member of the club's executive committee to feature in their Insights series. What were your main takeaways?

Richens suggested City's ability to dip into the January transfer window is likely to hinge on player trading, or alternative sources of funding.

Reports in Turkey in the past 24 hours point to Galatasaray potentially exploring a permanent deal for Milot Rashica. Would you cash in on the Kosovan?







