Paddy's Pointers: Blackpool 0-1 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:30 PM October 1, 2022
Teemu Pukki cashed in on Dom Thompson's error to seal a 1-0 Norwich City win at Blackpool

Paddy Davitt delivers his Blackpool verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win.

Teemu Pukki was on target in the first half to keep the Canaries' promotion push firmly on track.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

City had to endure a tough opening quarter but in Smith's view produced some of their best attacking play of the season capped by Pukki's finish. Then it was about the resilience of Tim Krul and his defenders to earn a clean sheet and move within a point of top spot. 

Paddy reflected on a performance that showed both sides of Smith's strategy, the magnificent Marcelino Nunez and the unflappable Andrew Omobamidele. With a dash of West Hoolahan thrown in for good measure.

