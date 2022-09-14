Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-2 Bristol City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Bristol City verdict after Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win.

The Canaries made it six league wins on the spin, and moved four points clear of third-placed Blackburn, with a tense Carrow Road victory.

Teemu Pukki struck a brace and Josh Sargent sealed the win but only after Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo had replied to make it an uncomfortable night for the home fans, Smith and his players.

Paddy reflected on Norwich's obdurate streak which was on show again, defensive reminders, the peerless Pukki and why Mark Attanasio is the future at Carrow Road.