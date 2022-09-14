Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-2 Bristol City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:39 PM September 14, 2022
Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win over Bristol City

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win over Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Bristol City verdict after Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win.

The Canaries made it six league wins on the spin, and moved four points clear of third-placed Blackburn, with a tense Carrow Road victory.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Teemu Pukki struck a brace and Josh Sargent sealed the win but only after Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo had replied to make it an uncomfortable night for the home fans, Smith and his players.

Paddy reflected on Norwich's obdurate streak which was on show again, defensive reminders, the peerless Pukki and why Mark Attanasio is the future at Carrow Road.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, center, speaks with Tucker Sparks, 12, a survivor of the Wau

News

City shareholders pass resolutions; Mark Attanasio to join the board

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Josh Martin failed to take his chance at Norwich City and his now on loan at Barnsley

Interview

Honest Martin opens up on City failure

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City recorded their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw against Bu

News

Canaries' trip to Burnley rescheduled for October

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City players will hold a minute's silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Bristol City's visit

News

Dean Smith pays his tribute to Her Majesty

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon