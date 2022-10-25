Paddy's Pointers: Burnley 1-0 City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Burnley verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship loss.

Jay Rodriguez rifled an 82nd minute penalty at Turf Moor on Tuesday, after Manuel Benson's cross struck Grant Hanley on his upper arm.

Vincent Kompany's Clarets swarmed over a depleted Canaries' backline in the early stages but Teemu Pukki could have salvaged a point late on when he went through.

Paddy reflected on the sense of two teams heading in opposite directions, the left back curse, a league debut for Jonathan Tomkinson and the first proper sight of his 'Three Musketeers'.