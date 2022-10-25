Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Burnley 1-0 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:50 PM October 25, 2022
Teemu Pukki missed a huge chance late on in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat at Burnley

Teemu Pukki missed a huge chance late on in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Burnley verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship loss.

Jay Rodriguez rifled an 82nd minute penalty at Turf Moor on Tuesday, after Manuel Benson's cross struck Grant Hanley on his upper arm. 

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Vincent Kompany's Clarets swarmed over a depleted Canaries' backline in the early stages but Teemu Pukki could have salvaged a point late on when he went through.

Paddy reflected on the sense of two teams heading in opposite directions, the left back curse, a league debut for Jonathan Tomkinson and the first proper sight of his 'Three Musketeers'.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City left back Sam McCallum is back ahead of schedule after a broken foot injury in August

Interview

Smith takeaways: McCallum return; league slide; Blades' lesson

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith is still upbeat about Norwich City's Championship prospects after a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United

Interview

Smith convinced City will kick on with key duo back

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall La

Match reaction

'The mentality is fragile' - City fans react to draw with Sheffield United

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith applauds the Norwich City travelling support after a 2-2 Championship draw against Sheff United

Match reaction

Smith takeaways: Pukki pain; pantomime villain; big point?

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon