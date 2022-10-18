Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: City 0-1 Luton

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:15 PM October 18, 2022
Updated: 10:34 PM October 18, 2022
Kenny McLean was sent off in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat to Luton 

Kenny McLean was sent off in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat to Luton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Luton verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat.

Carlton Morris returned to haunt his old club with a well-taken second half strike before Kenny McLean was red-carded for a swinging arm at Tom Lockyer.

Dean Smith's squad were booed off at the final whistle after a third straight Championship defeat. City now face tough away trips at Sheffield United and Burnley.

Paddy reflected on a horror night at Carrow Road, Ben Gibson's costly error, an injury for Josh Sargent and Gabby Sara's start.

