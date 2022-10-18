Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: City 0-1 Luton
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivers his Luton verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat.
Carlton Morris returned to haunt his old club with a well-taken second half strike before Kenny McLean was red-carded for a swinging arm at Tom Lockyer.
Dean Smith's squad were booed off at the final whistle after a third straight Championship defeat. City now face tough away trips at Sheffield United and Burnley.
Paddy reflected on a horror night at Carrow Road, Ben Gibson's costly error, an injury for Josh Sargent and Gabby Sara's start.