Paddy's Pointers: City 2-3 Preston

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:54 PM October 8, 2022
Gabby Sara opened his Norwich City account in a 3-2 Championship defeat against Preston

Gabby Sara opened his Norwich City account in a 3-2 Championship defeat against Preston

Paddy Davitt delivers his Preston verdict after Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat.

Dean Smith's side slipped to a first league setback since August 13. Emil Riis' brace and Troy Parrott's deflected cross cancelled out Josh Sargent's opener and a first goal for the club from Gabby Sara since his summer move.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Smith rued the nature of City's defending that contributed to their downfall, but Norwich remained joint top after Sheffield United's 3-1 defeat at Stoke City. 

Paddy reflected on another disjointed offering from the Canaries, Sargent's successful re-deployment, Sara's landmark and why Dimi Giannoulis needs to get back quickly.

