Paddy's Pointers: City 2-3 Preston

Gabby Sara opened his Norwich City account in a 3-2 Championship defeat against Preston - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Preston verdict after Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat.

Dean Smith's side slipped to a first league setback since August 13. Emil Riis' brace and Troy Parrott's deflected cross cancelled out Josh Sargent's opener and a first goal for the club from Gabby Sara since his summer move.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Smith rued the nature of City's defending that contributed to their downfall, but Norwich remained joint top after Sheffield United's 3-1 defeat at Stoke City.

Paddy reflected on another disjointed offering from the Canaries, Sargent's successful re-deployment, Sara's landmark and why Dimi Giannoulis needs to get back quickly.