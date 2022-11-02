Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 0-0 QPR
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivers his QPR verdict after Norwich City's 0-0 Championship stalemate.
Dean Smith's side carved out plenty of chances in a much-improved Carrow Road display against their promotion rivals, but found Seny Dieng in fine form.
Teemu Pukki hit the post in the first period and Grant Hanley did the same in the final kick of the game, but Angus Gunn also pulled off a superb second half double stop.
Paddy reflected on what might have been at Carrow Road, a landmark for Sam Byram and Todd Cantwell's latest mature display.