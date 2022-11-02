Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 0-0 QPR

Expert opinion

Onel Hernandez had a big chance late on saved by Seny Dieng in Norwich City's goalless Championship draw against QPR - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his QPR verdict after Norwich City's 0-0 Championship stalemate.

Dean Smith's side carved out plenty of chances in a much-improved Carrow Road display against their promotion rivals, but found Seny Dieng in fine form.

Teemu Pukki hit the post in the first period and Grant Hanley did the same in the final kick of the game, but Angus Gunn also pulled off a superb second half double stop.

Paddy reflected on what might have been at Carrow Road, a landmark for Sam Byram and Todd Cantwell's latest mature display.