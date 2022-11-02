Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 0-0 QPR

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:21 PM November 2, 2022
Updated: 10:30 PM November 2, 2022
Onel Hernandez had a big chance late on saved by Seny Dieng in Norwich City's goalless Championship draw against QPR

Onel Hernandez had a big chance late on saved by Seny Dieng in Norwich City's goalless Championship draw against QPR - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his QPR verdict after Norwich City's 0-0 Championship stalemate.

Dean Smith's side carved out plenty of chances in a much-improved Carrow Road display against their promotion rivals, but found Seny Dieng in fine form.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Teemu Pukki hit the post in the first period and Grant Hanley did the same in the final kick of the game, but Angus Gunn also pulled off a superb second half double stop.

Paddy reflected on what might have been at Carrow Road, a landmark for Sam Byram and Todd Cantwell's latest mature display.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The home fans get behind their side before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pi

Opinion

Lee Payne: I can't see things getting much better under Smith

Lee Payne

person
Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Ro

Interview

'I'm not where I was' - Cantwell keen to get back to his best

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Milot Rashica during the Carabao Cup second round match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Pict

News

City winger Rashica wanted permanently by Galatasaray - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Marcelino Nunez of Norwich has a shot on goal that is saved by Josef Bursik of Stoke City but Gabrie

News

Spanish giants scout Nunez - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon