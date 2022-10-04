Paddy's Pointers: Reading 1-1 City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Reading verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw.

The Canaries had to settle for a point against Paul Ince's upwardly mobile Royals, with Grant Hanley's fine half-volley cancelled out by Jeff Hendrick's strike from the edge of the area in a 10-minute second half burst.

Dean Smith side's improved immeasurably after a dire first half that raised fresh questions about the shape, the style and some of the personnel.

But a point against the side with the best home record in the division extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to nine games and saw them draw level at the top with Sheffield United.

Paddy reflected on a why the second half was more like the Norwich required, the impressive Liam Gibbs, the lacklustre Teemu Pukki and the ever reliable Tim Krul.