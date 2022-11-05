Paddy's Pointers: Rotherham 1-2 City

Expert opinion

Kenny McLean headed Norwich City in front in the Championship at Rotherham United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Rotherham verdict after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship win.

Dean Smith's side edged a tight affair at the New York stadium to move back into the top four.

Kenny McLean and Aaron Ramsey struck in each half, with Ollie Rathbone briefly levelling for the Millers.

The game ended in ugly scenes when an object was thrown from the home stands that landed in the vicinity of the official and players, after Rotherham were denied a penalty.

Chiedozie Ogbene tumbled inside the Canaries' box, after bursting past Isaac Hayden, but referee Whitestone booked the Rotherham player.

Paddy reflected on an eventful day. Big selection calls for Smith, Gabby's Sara impact at each end, the much-maligned Kenny McLean and a notable Norfolk win double for King's Lynn just up the road in the FA Cup.