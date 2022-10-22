Paddy's Pointers: Sheffield United 2-2 City

Expert opinion

Teemu Pukki scored twice but missed a penalty in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Sheff United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Blades' verdict after Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw.

Teemu Pukki put Dean Smith's side in control with a brace inside the opening 16 minutes, but Sheffield United roared back with two inside nine frantic second half minutes.

Pukki then had a penalty saved before Angus Gunn pulled off a stunning stoppage time stop from Ollie McBurnie.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

City stopped a three-game losing run but lost further ground on the likes of QPR, Blackburn and Burnley - who they visit on Tuesday.

Paddy reflected on another madcap day at Bramall Lane, Pukki's eventful afternoon, Isaac Hayden's calming influence and keeping cool heads.