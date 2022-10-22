Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Sheffield United 2-2 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:15 PM October 22, 2022
Teemu Pukki scored twice but missed a penalty in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Sheff United

Teemu Pukki scored twice but missed a penalty in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Sheff United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Blades' verdict after Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw.

Teemu Pukki put Dean Smith's side in control with a brace inside the opening 16 minutes, but Sheffield United roared back with two inside nine frantic second half minutes.

Pukki then had a penalty saved before Angus Gunn pulled off a stunning stoppage time stop from Ollie McBurnie.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

City stopped a three-game losing run but lost further ground on the likes of QPR, Blackburn and Burnley - who they visit on Tuesday.

Paddy reflected on another madcap day at Bramall Lane, Pukki's eventful afternoon, Isaac Hayden's calming influence and keeping cool heads.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kenny McLean of Norwich is sent off by Referee Oliver Langford during the Sky Bet Championship match

News

City appeal McLean's Luton red card

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Interview

Smith's response to Norwich City boo boys

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Luton Town's Carlton Morris during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture d

Interview

'They had my back in my darkest time' - Morris on why he didn't...

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Grant Hanley during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture d

Interview

'We've got enough quality' - Canaries skipper's rallying cry

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon