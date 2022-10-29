Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-1 Stoke

Expert opinion

Aaron Ramsey opens the scoring in Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win against Stoke City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Stoke verdict after Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win.

Aaron Ramsey's brace and Gabby Sara's close range finish ended a run of four defeats in five for Dean Smith's side.

Smith labelled his side's display as stodgy in large parts but the Canaries' attacking sharpness proved the difference to inflict a defeat on Alex Neil's Potters.

Paddy reflected on Smith's selection policy paying off, the impact of Ramsey and Teemu Pukki and an eye catching cameo from Liam Gibbs.