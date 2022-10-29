Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-1 Stoke
Published: 6:04 PM October 29, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivers his Stoke verdict after Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win.
Aaron Ramsey's brace and Gabby Sara's close range finish ended a run of four defeats in five for Dean Smith's side.
Smith labelled his side's display as stodgy in large parts but the Canaries' attacking sharpness proved the difference to inflict a defeat on Alex Neil's Potters.
Paddy reflected on Smith's selection policy paying off, the impact of Ramsey and Teemu Pukki and an eye catching cameo from Liam Gibbs.